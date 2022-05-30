Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the April 30th total of 569,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HUSA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

