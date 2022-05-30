Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $289,888.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and $289,888.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $3.84 or 0.00012508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,978,278 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

