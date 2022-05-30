HyperDAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,332.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $12.87 million and $53,332.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

