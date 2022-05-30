iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Update

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ITHUF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. iAnthus Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

