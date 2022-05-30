Idle Price Tops $0.50 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $10,261.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 295.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,138,094 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.