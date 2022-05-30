iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.76

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.
The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.17.
iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)
