iFabric (TSE:IFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.76

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.17.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

