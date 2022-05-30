IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

MRVL stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

