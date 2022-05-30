IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 465 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

