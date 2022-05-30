IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 952 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

PBD opened at $22.16 on Monday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

