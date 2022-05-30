IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

