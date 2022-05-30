IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 546,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 65,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,046,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 94,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

EPD opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.