IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

