IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.50 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

