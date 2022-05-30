IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

BST opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $61.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

