Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $287.48 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $287.48 or 0.00946258 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $187.11 million and $26.69 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 172.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,495.30 or 0.41128745 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00483582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

