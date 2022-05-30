Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.