Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $34.33 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.83.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.64.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.