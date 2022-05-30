Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,494.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,686.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,036,551. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.