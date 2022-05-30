Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 35,500 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.81% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $20,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 644,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,831,000 after purchasing an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.43.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.76 per share, with a total value of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $90.55 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

