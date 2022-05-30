Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 9,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $271.85 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.23.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

