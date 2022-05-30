Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,676,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,246.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,485.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,679.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

