Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 91,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,271 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $304.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

