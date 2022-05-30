Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,389,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,205 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises 1.7% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.59% of Ingersoll Rand worth $147,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,684,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.54.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.