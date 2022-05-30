Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.81% of Ingersoll Rand worth $203,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after buying an additional 285,176 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.54.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

