Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,717,000.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

In other news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,509.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.