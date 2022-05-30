Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.50.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

