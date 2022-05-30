Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,191. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

