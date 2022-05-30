Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,885 ($36.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($32.02) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,285 ($16.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,493 ($31.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,584.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,833.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 57.30 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Stephen Welton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,656 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($104,190.26). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,716 ($21.59) per share, with a total value of £11,583 ($14,575.31).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

