International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.23 Million

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to report $164.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.39 million. International Seaways reported sales of $46.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 254.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $578.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.87 million to $651.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $593.56 million, with estimates ranging from $499.24 million to $670.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,380,593.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 341,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

