InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPVA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 13,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,205. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

