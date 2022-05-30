Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in May

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $13.24 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €3.15 ($3.35) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

