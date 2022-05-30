inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,010. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.