Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $9.19 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for $98.08 or 0.00321878 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $499,081.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00199376 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003612 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

