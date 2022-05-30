Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of PLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,773. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

