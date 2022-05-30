Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

