IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,233 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

