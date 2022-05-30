IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

