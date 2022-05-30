iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 156,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 50,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,566. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

