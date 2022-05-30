iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COMT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. 3,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,117. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 497,768 shares in the last quarter.

