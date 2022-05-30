iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 39.1% in May

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EEMA traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. 385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,853. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $94.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at $489,000.

