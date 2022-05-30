iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

