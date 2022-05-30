iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.09. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.75 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.