ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans $0.10 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEX opened at $4.20 on Monday. ITEX has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
