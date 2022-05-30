ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans $0.10 Dividend

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEX opened at $4.20 on Monday. ITEX has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Get ITEX alerts:

About ITEX (Get Rating)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.