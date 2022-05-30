IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 39.7% in May

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 834,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

IZEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 3,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,549. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 304,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide (Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

