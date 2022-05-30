J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.57 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

F traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 1,879,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,280,219. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

