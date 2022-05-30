J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 80,350 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.