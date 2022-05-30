J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $21.81 on Monday, reaching $531.02. 90,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,256. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

