Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,247,900 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 3,404,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,619.8 days.

OTCMKTS:JPHLF traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.40. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

