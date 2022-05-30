Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0180

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $521,059.38 and approximately $57,687.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,699.23 or 0.99990551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

