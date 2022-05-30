JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Barclays decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 537.50 ($6.76).

JD opened at GBX 119.95 ($1.51) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.24. The company has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

